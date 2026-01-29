Witness appeal after driver dies in Co. Monaghan collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a driver died in a collision in Co. Monaghan.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle incident at Inishammon in Smithboro at around 7.30pm last night.

A car collided on the R187 between Monaghan and Rosslea and the driver - a man aged in his 30’s who was the only person in the car - was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem examination is due to take place, Gardaí confirmed in a statement today.

The road remains closed pending technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, they added before appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R187 at Inishammon, Co. Monaghan, on Wednesday 28th January 2026 between 7.15pm and 8.15pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on (047) 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.