Witness appeal after driver dies in Co. Monaghan collision
News

Witness appeal after driver dies in Co. Monaghan collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a driver died in a collision in Co. Monaghan.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle incident at Inishammon in Smithboro at around 7.30pm last night.

A car collided on the R187 between Monaghan and Rosslea and the driver - a man aged in his 30’s who was the only person in the car - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's body has bene transferred to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan

His body has been taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem examination is due to take place, Gardaí confirmed in a statement today.

The road remains closed pending technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, they added before appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R187 at Inishammon, Co. Monaghan, on Wednesday 28th January 2026 between 7.15pm and 8.15pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on (047) 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

See More: Collision, Monaghan, Witness Appeal

Related
News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after man dies following Co. Louth collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Teenage girl dies following collision with scrambler

By: Fiona Audley

News 6 days ago

Driver dies following collision in Co. Wexford

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Football 17 hours ago

Former Ireland favourite Kevin Doyle says Spurs' Irish wonderkid Mason Melia should follow in footsteps of Troy Parrott

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

Police investigate petrol bomb attack on Co. Armagh house

By: Gerard Donaghy

Culture 1 day ago

Survivor-written play on Mother and Baby Homes comes to Liverpool

By: Irish Post

News 1 day ago

A Wren for 99 days

By: Irish Post

News 1 day ago

Former Labour MP Conor McGinn charged with sexual assault

By: Irish Post

Community 1 day ago

Jane Gormley is bringing people together one story at a time

By: Mark Murphy