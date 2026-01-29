New Irish women's network set to launch in Wales

A NEW network connecting Irish women in Wales will be formally launched next month.

Líonra Na mBan Éireannach, or the Irish Women's Network Wales, will officially launch on February 11 at an event celebrating St Brigid’s Day at the Consulate General of Ireland in Cardiff.

The Consulate first proposed the idea of the network a year ago, at their 2025 St Brigid’s Day event and it has been growing ever since.

“The Consulate proposed the idea of a Women’s Network at the 2025 SBD event which generated a great response,” a spokesperson for the Consulate explained.

“Since then, the Consulate has facilitated meetings of a group of interested Irish community women in creating a network to connect, support and highlight Irish women in Wales,” they added.

“The network has grown over the past year and is now ready to formally launch.”

Members of the community in Cardiff and across Wales are invited to attend the launch event next month.

“It will also be an opportunity to network with other Irish women in Cymru and learn more about how to get involved in this exciting new Irish community organisation,” the organisers explain.

The event takes place from 6pm on February 11 at the Consulate General of Ireland, Cardiff.

Attendees must register their interest here by February 4 in order to secure a place.