Local council purchases historic Co. Cavan building for redevelopment as community hub
News

Local council purchases historic Co. Cavan building for redevelopment as community hub

AN historic former retail site in Co. Cavan is set to be redeveloped into a community space which will have a “transformative effect” on the town.

The site of the former Stewarts Shop in Killeshandra was once a hub of retail activity.

Located in an 18th century building on Main Street, it played an important role in the traditional retail life of the town up to its closure in 2005.

The property is located in Main Street, Killeshandra

Once the shop closed, the space continued to be used for community activities, such as Irish dancing and language classes, until Covid-19 when it closed for good.

This week the Irish Government confirmed funding of €240k has been provided to Cavan County Council to cover the full cost of purchasing Stewarts Shop.

Minister Dara Calleary announced the government funding this week

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the purchase of ‘Stewarts Shop’ by Cavan County Council under the 2025 Town and Village Renewal Scheme,” Dara Calleary, Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, said.

“Since the closure of Stewarts Shop as a retail outlet in 2005 it continued to serve the local community by hosting art exhibitions, Irish language classes, providing space for the local Men’s Shed and many other activities until its closure during the Covid pandemic,” he added.

“The purchase of this building now means it can be redeveloped with a transformative effect on the town.”

See More: Cavan, Stewarts Shop

Related
News 3 months ago

'A treasured colleague': Irishman among two dead following mine explosion in Australia

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 months ago

Witness appeal after woman in her 80s dies in Co. Cavan collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 months ago

Man charged after being extradited from Republic in connection with 1979 Co. Armagh murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Football 17 hours ago

Former Ireland favourite Kevin Doyle says Spurs' Irish wonderkid Mason Melia should follow in footsteps of Troy Parrott

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

Police investigate petrol bomb attack on Co. Armagh house

By: Gerard Donaghy

Culture 1 day ago

Survivor-written play on Mother and Baby Homes comes to Liverpool

By: Irish Post

News 1 day ago

A Wren for 99 days

By: Irish Post

News 1 day ago

Former Labour MP Conor McGinn charged with sexual assault

By: Irish Post

Community 1 day ago

Jane Gormley is bringing people together one story at a time

By: Mark Murphy