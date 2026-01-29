Local council purchases historic Co. Cavan building for redevelopment as community hub

AN historic former retail site in Co. Cavan is set to be redeveloped into a community space which will have a “transformative effect” on the town.

The site of the former Stewarts Shop in Killeshandra was once a hub of retail activity.

Located in an 18th century building on Main Street, it played an important role in the traditional retail life of the town up to its closure in 2005.

Once the shop closed, the space continued to be used for community activities, such as Irish dancing and language classes, until Covid-19 when it closed for good.

This week the Irish Government confirmed funding of €240k has been provided to Cavan County Council to cover the full cost of purchasing Stewarts Shop.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the purchase of ‘Stewarts Shop’ by Cavan County Council under the 2025 Town and Village Renewal Scheme,” Dara Calleary, Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, said.

“Since the closure of Stewarts Shop as a retail outlet in 2005 it continued to serve the local community by hosting art exhibitions, Irish language classes, providing space for the local Men’s Shed and many other activities until its closure during the Covid pandemic,” he added.

“The purchase of this building now means it can be redeveloped with a transformative effect on the town.”