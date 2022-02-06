Gardaí renew appeal over brutal 2005 murder of Donegal man Shaun Duffy
News

Gardaí renew appeal over brutal 2005 murder of Donegal man Shaun Duffy

Shaun Duffy was attacked in his own home (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information over the 2005 murder of Donegal man Shaun Duffy.

Seventeen years have passed since the 36-year-old was killed and investigators hope the passage of time may prompt someone to come forward to help bring those responsible to justice.

Mr Duffy was attacked and fatally wounded in his home at Meenacross, Dungloe, Co. Donegal, in the early hours of Saturday, January 29, 2005.

His assailants used a knife and a crossbow in the brutal attack.

Mr Duffy had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery on the night of Friday, January 28, 2005.

He then continued to socialise at a house in Meenacross, Dungloe and returned to his own home at approximately 2.30am.

His body was discovered in his home shortly before 2.30pm that afternoon.

"Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward, who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice," read a statement from gardaí this week.

“With the passage of time, some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

