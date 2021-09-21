Appeal launched to find missing Dublin boy not seen since Thursday
News

AN GARDA Síochána have launched a public appeal to help locate a missing boy who has not been seen in several days.

Calvin O'Connor is just 14 years of age and has been missing from his home in Bluebell, Dublin 12 since Thursday, 16 September.

Today marks the fifth day of Calvin's disappearance and investigating Gardaí have urged the public to keep an eye out for him.

The 14-year-old is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, of slim build and with short brown hair.

A photograph of the missing teenager, released by Calvin's family via Gardaí, can be seen below.

When last seen, Calvin is believed to have been wearing a red t shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Investigating Gardaí have indicated that the missing boy may have travelled to Galway City, where he is known to spend time; people in Galway in particular are asked to keep an eye out for him.

Anyone who may have seen Calvin O'Connor, or who may have information which could lead to him being located, is urged to contact An Garda Síochána at Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

