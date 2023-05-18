Police search area after brutal gang attack leaves teenager in serious condition in hospital

POLICE officers are investigating a gang attack that left a teenage boy in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident today, which took place in Bluebell, Dublin last night.

In a statement they confirmed the 17-year-old victim was set upon by a “group of males”.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Bluebell, Dublin 12 yesterday, Wednesday, May 17,” they state.

"A male teenage juvenile has been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious."

They added: "The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing."