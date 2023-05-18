Police search area after brutal gang attack leaves teenager in serious condition in hospital
News

Police search area after brutal gang attack leaves teenager in serious condition in hospital

Gardai search the area where a teenager was assaulted on La Touche Road in Bluebell last night

POLICE officers are investigating a gang attack that left a teenage boy in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident today, which took place in Bluebell, Dublin last night.

Gardai search the area where a teenager was assaulted on La Touche Road in Bluebell last night

In a statement they confirmed the 17-year-old victim was set upon by a “group of males”.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Bluebell, Dublin 12 yesterday, Wednesday, May 17,” they state.

"A male teenage juvenile has been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious."

The teenager has been taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he is in serious condition

They added: "The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing."

