Arrest after aggravated burglary by man armed with axe and knife

POLICE have made an arrest following a report of an aggravated burglary in Co. Down involving a man armed with an axe and a knife.

The man swung the weapons at a person inside a property in the Church Walk area of Kircubbin at around 9.55 on Saturday.

He was then forced out by other people present, after which he caused damage to the property before fleeing.

"Upon arrival it was alleged a man had arrived at a house, entering through a rear door," said Detective Sergeant Westbury of the PSNI.

"He was carrying a knife in one hand and an axe in the other.

"The suspect swung the weapons at a man who was inside the property, who had to swerve to avoid being injured.

"Other occupants who were inside the house at the time were able to shut a kitchen door and push the suspect out of the area to avoid harm.

"He then caused damage to the door with the weapons and exited the rear of the property and proceeded to smash the rear kitchen window from outside."

The suspect made off from the scene but was located by officers nearby in the Main Street area.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict GBH, as well as possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.