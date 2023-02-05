Arrest made after €700,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin
News

Arrest made after €700,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin

The cocaine had a street value of €700,000 (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN in his 30s has been arrested in Dublin following the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €700,000.

The drugs were discovered following interception of a vehicle in the Carpenterstown area of Dublin 15, on Friday, February 3.

The man was arrested at the scene by gardaí investigating organised crime activity in the Dublin Region.

It was part of an intelligence-led operation being carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

€2,900 in cash was also seized during the operation.

The man is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

