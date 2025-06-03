Four teenagers arrested following cross-county Garda chase
FOUR teenage boys have been arrested following a Garda chase in counties Wicklow and Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were called out shortly after 3am to reports of a vehicle being stolen in Arklow, Co. Wicklow.

“A car was observed matching the suspected stolen vehicle with four males on board travelling southbound on the Arklow Road towards Inch, Co. Wexford and a managed containment operation commenced,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“A stinger device was deployed and the vehicle was brought to a stop at Junction 23 of the M11 Southbound near Gorey, Co. Wexford,’ they added.

“Two male juveniles were arrested at the scene,” the police force confirmed today.

“A short time later the two other juveniles were located and arrested and detained at Garda stations in the Eastern Region.”

All four boys have since been charged and are to appear before Bray District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

