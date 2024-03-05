Arson investigation launched following fire at former school
News

Arson investigation launched following fire at former school

AN investigation has been launched after 50 firefighters worked for hours to put out a blaze at a former school.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to the incident, where fire broke out at the former site of Lisneal College in Drumahoe, Derry at around 8pm on March 3.

PSNI officers were called to the scene on Drumahoe Road shortly after 9pm, where the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was tackling the blaze.

It took 50 firefighters hours to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control by midnight.

"Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

“However, there has been significant damage to the building as a result of the blaze.”

They added: "The fire is being treated as arson and we're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or has any information, to contact us."

50 firefighters tackled the blaze at the derelict site of the former Lisneal College

A NIFRS spokesperson added: “Our Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and to extinguish the fire.

“At the height of the incident 50 Firefighters were involved in the operation with Appliances attending from Crescent Link, Northland, Dungiven, Strabane and Limavady.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”

They added:“The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.

“In supporting the PSNI appeal, we ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or has any information, to call 101 quoting reference 1707 03/03/24.”

See More: Fire, Lisneal College

Related

‘Substantial damage’ caused by fire at vacant home rumoured to be earmarked for asylum seekers
News 3 weeks ago

‘Substantial damage’ caused by fire at vacant home rumoured to be earmarked for asylum seekers

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach slams anti-immigrant criminals who ‘seek to blame others for their problems’
News 4 weeks ago

Taoiseach slams anti-immigrant criminals who ‘seek to blame others for their problems’

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí investigating ‘arson incident’ at Dublin pub appeal for witnesses
News 2 months ago

Gardaí investigating ‘arson incident’ at Dublin pub appeal for witnesses

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Knife-wielding man who threatened hospital staff during A&E incident is jailed for five years
News 1 day ago

Knife-wielding man who threatened hospital staff during A&E incident is jailed for five years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for 30 years for supplying industrial quantities of drugs and firearms
News 1 day ago

Man jailed for 30 years for supplying industrial quantities of drugs and firearms

By: Gerard Donaghy

Funeral held for homeless woman who died in Dublin as memorial planned
News 2 days ago

Funeral held for homeless woman who died in Dublin as memorial planned

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three arrested in Co. Cork as part of human trafficking investigation
News 2 days ago

Three arrested in Co. Cork as part of human trafficking investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Elderly woman hospitalised in tractor hit-and-run in Co. Tipperary
News 2 days ago

Elderly woman hospitalised in tractor hit-and-run in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy