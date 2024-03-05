Arson investigation launched following fire at former school

AN investigation has been launched after 50 firefighters worked for hours to put out a blaze at a former school.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to the incident, where fire broke out at the former site of Lisneal College in Drumahoe, Derry at around 8pm on March 3.

PSNI officers were called to the scene on Drumahoe Road shortly after 9pm, where the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was tackling the blaze.

It took 50 firefighters hours to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control by midnight.

"Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

“However, there has been significant damage to the building as a result of the blaze.”

They added: "The fire is being treated as arson and we're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or has any information, to contact us."

A NIFRS spokesperson added: “Our Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and to extinguish the fire.

“At the height of the incident 50 Firefighters were involved in the operation with Appliances attending from Crescent Link, Northland, Dungiven, Strabane and Limavady.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”

They added:“The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.

“In supporting the PSNI appeal, we ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or has any information, to call 101 quoting reference 1707 03/03/24.”