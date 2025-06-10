Delivery driver escapes after car set on fire while he was inside
A FOOD delivery driver managed to escape after his car was set on fire while he was inside.

The driver was flagged down by a man at around 2.10 am this morning, as he left Rinmore Drive in Creggan, Co. Derry.

When he opened his car door the man lit an object and threw it into the vehicle before making off.
The driver managed to get out of the car and make his way to safety.

But the car was left completely burnt out and he was taken to hospital for treatment of burn injuries to his hand.

PSNI detectives have appealed to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.

“This was a reckless attack and it's sheer fortune the victim was able to able to get out of the car and make his way to safety,” Detective Inspector Gingell said.

“I urge anyone who has information about what happened and who is responsible to call us as your information could be key."

He added: “Call 101 quoting reference 84 of 10/06/25 or make a report online.”

