Attempted murder arrest after man 'deliberately struck' by vehicle in Co. Down
The incident occurred in the Old Shire Road area of Newtownards (Image: Google Street View)

POLICE have made an arrest after a man was 'deliberately struck' by a vehicle in Co. Down.

The incident occurred in the Old Shore Road area of Newtownards at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for serious leg injuries.

"At around 11.45pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s had been deliberately struck by a vehicle before the driver made off from the scene," said Detective Sergeant Westbury of the PSNI.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to leg injuries which are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of driving offences and remains in police custody at this time."

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver van in the area between 11.30pm and 11.45pm.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1863 of September 16.

