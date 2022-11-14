Avian flu found in Monaghan turkey flock

RESTRICTIONS HAVE been put in place around an area in Co Monaghan following the identification of Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples from a turkey flock.

It is understood tests on the 3,000 strong flock were carried out this weekend and results show evidence of H5N1 avian flu infection in a number of turkeys.

As the premises is very close to the border both the three kilometre protection zone and the 10km surveillance zone that have now been introduced and will be enforced by Department of Agriculture officials in Ireland, along with their counterparts in Northern Ireland.

The infected flock is a commercial flock of turkeys all of which must now be destroyed.

Further testing to determine the pathogenicity is being carried out by officials, with results expected to over the coming days.