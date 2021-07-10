Badminton - Irelands Rachael Darragh toppled Top seed to reach Lithuanian International Final
News

Badminton - Irelands Rachael Darragh toppled Top seed to reach Lithuanian International Final

Ireland’s Rachael Darragh

Played in Kaunas, Lithuania in June,  Irish Badminton stars were back in action.
Taking on some of the best in women’s and men’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles, Ireland came away with outstanding performances, and a Silver Medallist.
Played from June 10th to 13th, Ireland’s Rachael Darragh played Women’s Singles, Mark Brady with Moya Ryan in the Mixed Doubles, Adam McAllister in Men’s Singles, Adam with Mark in Men’s Doubles.

Donegal’s Rachael Darragh is a previous Quarter Finalist in the Czech Open (2019), and Semi Finalist in the Portuguese International last year (2020). She recently reached the last 32 in the European Championships.  So Ireland’s Rachael came in to this Lithuanian International event in good form.

Rachael_Darragh Irish Badminton Rachael Darragh from Donegal

In the opening R32 match, she beat Elisavetta Berik of Estonia 21-7 21-8.

Rachael followed this with massive win as she defeated favoured Anna Bygum of 19-21 21-16 21-18 after almost 60 minutes of play. Rachael qualified through to the quarter-finals.
And it took another brilliant performance to  beat Russian Mariia Golubeva 21-13 18-21 21-17, only to be faced with the top seed in the Semi Final, Ksenia Polikaprova of Israel.

Ksenia Polikaprova ranked 18 in the world, had narrowly defeated Darragh in the European Championships Last 32 round, a little over a month ago.

In the Lithuanian International Semi-Final, first set tied at 20-20 Rachael showed her class and bottle to win 23-21, before a second set of sheer brilliance to win 21-17 and take her spot in the Final. From the historical town of Raphoe in County Donegal, Ireland, Rachael took home the Silver Medal, after just losing out in the final to India’s Malvika Bansod.

Rachael Darragh wins Semi Final Rachael Darragh wins Semi Final of the Lithuanian International

A fantastic Silver Medal for Ireland’s 23 years old!

Not alone in outstanding performances, having progressed to the last 16,  Ireland’s Mixed Doubles’ stars of Mark Brady and Moya Ryan defeated Simon Bailoni and Lena Lumpold in a tight 3-setter – winning the opener, 21-16, trailed 18-21 in the second, before bonding superbly to win 21-14 in the decider, to reach the Quarter Final, where their challenge wasn’t enough to progress, but a last 8, joint 5th spot, was an outstanding result overall.

In Men’s Singles Adam McAllister had to come through 4  Qualification rounds to reach the top 32 draw, defeating Ukraine’s Nikita YEROMENKO and Tadeáš BRÁZDA from the Czech Rep on the way.
Adam kept his momentum into his Last 32 round in a smashing performance, through to the last 16, where he played favourite Denmark’s Soren Hald, before eventually bowing out.

Mark Brady and Moya Ryan progressed into quarterfinals of the Lithuanian international, defeating Simon Bailoni and Lena Lumpold in a tight 3- setter – winning the opener, 21-16, trailed 18-21 in the second, before bonding superbly to win 21-14 in the decider.

In Men’s Double Adam partnering Mark Brody lost their last 32 match in 3 sets.

The Irish arrived home from Kaunas, Lithuania with a Silver Medal and a Quarter Final berth, as well as a top performance in Men’s Singles.

During the same weekend, Ireland’s Michelle Shochan played in U15 Gold Milton Keynes 2021, winning all of her U15 Girls Singles Group D matches in straight sets, never dropping more than 7 points in any set.

In the Quarter Final playoffs, Michelle defeated Jessica Burden 21-4 21-8, before stopping top seed Laavanya Kirushanthan in straight 21-6 21-9 in the semi-final. In the final against Ishasriya Mekala, Ireland’s star won 21-6, 21-9 – winning Gold – and never dropping a set or more than 9 points in any set throughout the tournament.

Badminton Michelle_Shochon Irish young Badminton Star Michelle Shochon wins Gold in U15

“Well done to Michelle Shochan winning U15 gold event at Milton Keynes this weekend” said Badminton Ireland.

Ireland is a minnow in badminton terms, and was encouraging to see such strong performances on the International stage in June.

See More: Badminton, Irish Badminton, Irish Youngster, Milton Keynes, Rachael Darragh

Related

Rugby - Irelands Final 2021 game of the International Series is against USA on Saturday at 7:15pm
News 3 hours ago

Rugby - Irelands Final 2021 game of the International Series is against USA on Saturday at 7:15pm

By: Frank Collins

Who is Ireland’s Most Successful Tennis Player of all time?
News 5 hours ago

Who is Ireland’s Most Successful Tennis Player of all time?

By: Frank Collins

Donald Trump to attend Conor McGregor's UFC fight this weekend
News 13 hours ago

Donald Trump to attend Conor McGregor's UFC fight this weekend

By: Harry Brent

Latest

President Higgins praises charity promoting integrated education in Northern Ireland
News 14 hours ago

President Higgins praises charity promoting integrated education in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Stunning exhibition reveals enduring popularity of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way among the nation's artists
Culture 15 hours ago

Stunning exhibition reveals enduring popularity of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way among the nation's artists

By: Fiona Audley

Micheál Martin wants England to win Euros finals as son tweets support for Italy
Sport 17 hours ago

Micheál Martin wants England to win Euros finals as son tweets support for Italy

By: Rachael O'Connor

Coventry plays host – virtually and physically – to the 2021 All Britain Fleadh and much more
Entertainment 18 hours ago

Coventry plays host – virtually and physically – to the 2021 All Britain Fleadh and much more

By: Chris Egan

WATCH: Shamrock Tenors pay tribute to Belfast in emotive new music video featuring Normal People star
Entertainment 18 hours ago

WATCH: Shamrock Tenors pay tribute to Belfast in emotive new music video featuring Normal People star

By: Fiona Audley