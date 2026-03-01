'Be prepared to shelter for extended period': Government offers advice to Irish in Iran after US-Israel attacks

THE GOVERNMENT has said Irish citizens in Iran should be prepared 'to shelter in place for an extended period' after US-Israel attacks on the country.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and at least 133 civilians have been killed in the strikes, while Iran has launched counter strikes against US bases in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump said he had 'repeatedly' tried to make a deal with Iran but the strikes were needed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

This is despite claiming last June that America had 'completely and totally obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme and having withdrawn the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, in 2018.

In May 2025, America's own Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) released a report saying Iran had no nuclear weapons at that time but may have 60 by 2035.

'Avoid unnecessary movements'

Yesterday, Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFA) released a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Iran, its highest level of warning.

"If you are already in this location, you should consider leaving if it is safe to do so," it added.

"Our ability to provide consular assistance to Irish citizens in this location is extremely limited."

The DFA added: "Irish citizens who are in Iran should shelter in place and avoid unnecessary movements. Irish citizens should also avoid military and security force installations.

"Irish citizens should be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period. Make sure you have adequate supplies of water, food and medication."

The advice added that foreign travellers, including Irish citizens, are at risk of arbitrary detention by Iranian authorities, including on charges of espionage.

Irish citizens still in Iran are advised to ensure their personal documents are up-to-date and to register with the DFA's Citizens Registration facility.

'Malign influence'

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was 'deeply concerned' about the developments in the region and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

While calling for the conflict to be resolved through diplomacy and negotiation, he also criticised the Iranian regime.

"We have seen in recent months how it has massacred and imprisoned its own people when they have risen up in protest against it," he said.

"It has used its malign influence to drive conflict and division throughout the Middle East.

"We have been clear that it must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, and we have supported international efforts to ensure its compliance with its obligations in international law.

"That goal should be pursued around the negotiating table."

McEntee 'dismayed' at Iran response

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence Helen McEntee expressed her concern at both the US-Israel strikes and Iran's retaliatory measures.

"I am deeply concerned that the US and Israel have decided to launch widespread armed conflict against Iran at this time," she said.

"I am equally dismayed at the Iranian response in recent hours.

"As was made clear to me on my visit to the region last month, further conflict is profoundly unhelpful and presents challenges which only make already deep divisions more dangerous and unstable and put more lives in the region at risk.

"We had hoped that it would be possible to reach a diplomatic agreement to resolve international concerns about Iran's nuclear programme. Ireland was a strong supporter of the JCPOA and of subsequent dialogue and diplomacy for this very reason.

"We urge all parties to return to this path of negotiation."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.