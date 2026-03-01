Giant statue of St Patrick holding pint of Guinness is removed from Dublin pub

A GIANT statue of St Patrick holding a pint of Guinness has been removed from outside a Dublin pub just one day after it appeared.

The Temple Bar pub in the eponymous area of Dublin erected the 14ft statue on Thursday as part of its decorations for St Patrick's Day.

However, the following day, workers could be seen placing a bag over the patron saint's pint before the statue was taken down completely and taken away.

In a statement on Friday, Dublin City Council confirmed it had ordered the removal of the statue.

"Dublin City Council became aware of the installation yesterday morning," read the statement.

"Following discussions between our Planning Enforcement Section and the owner of the premises he agreed to remove it by lunchtime today.

"The structure has been removed, as was agreed."

