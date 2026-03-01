Giant statue of St Patrick holding pint of Guinness is removed from Dublin pub
News

Giant statue of St Patrick holding pint of Guinness is removed from Dublin pub

The short-lived statue has since been removed (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A GIANT statue of St Patrick holding a pint of Guinness has been removed from outside a Dublin pub just one day after it appeared.

The Temple Bar pub in the eponymous area of Dublin erected the 14ft statue on Thursday as part of its decorations for St Patrick's Day.

However, the following day, workers could be seen placing a bag over the patron saint's pint before the statue was taken down completely and taken away.

In a statement on Friday, Dublin City Council confirmed it had ordered the removal of the statue.

"Dublin City Council became aware of the installation yesterday morning," read the statement.

"Following discussions between our Planning Enforcement Section and the owner of the premises he agreed to remove it by lunchtime today.

"The structure has been removed, as was agreed."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Dublin, St Patrick's Day, Temple Bar

Related
News 1 week ago

Woman arrested after man left in critical condition following Co. Dublin assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Two men charged over Dublin assault as victim is identified

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Gardaí release tattoo clue in bid to identify man left in critical condition following Temple Bar assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 2 days ago

Every school in Northern Ireland now fitted with life-saving defibrillator

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Dog owners warned over ‘post-Christmas pet regret’

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Foreign Affairs Minister will address Troubles legacy commitments in meeting with NI Secretary

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Gym owner fined for unlawful possession of weight-loss drugs

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Search at Wicklow quarry in connection with missing Irish women called off

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Bord Bia cites farmers’ protest as ‘most significant’ breakdown in relations in 30 years

By: Fiona Audley