Inside JP Donleavy’s fortress of solitude

ONE OF the first things I did after moving to County Westmeath in the noughties was to write a note to my new neighbour, JP Donleavy

A short time later he rang me up. “Why don’t you pop around for some wine and cheese?” he generously offered.

A stern warning not to enter “without prior notice” hung on the corroded wrought iron gates at the entrance to Donleavy’s 180-acre estate.

It forewarned ominously of “roaming bulls, wolfhounds and high voltage electric fencing” waiting unwelcome visitors.

