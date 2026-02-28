Inside JP Donleavy’s fortress of solitude
Features

Inside JP Donleavy’s fortress of solitude

ONE OF the first things I did after moving to County Westmeath in the noughties was to write a note to my new neighbour, JP Donleavy

A short time later he rang me up. “Why don’t you pop around for some wine and cheese?” he generously offered.

A stern warning not to enter “without prior notice” hung on the corroded wrought iron gates at the entrance to Donleavy’s 180-acre estate.

It forewarned ominously of “roaming bulls, wolfhounds and high voltage electric fencing” waiting unwelcome visitors.

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today

See More: JP Donleavy

Related
Features 8 months ago

Feeling Scaldy? The Irish spice bag's journey to London

By: Mark Murphy

Features 8 months ago

'The Irish take their ghost stories with them': Uncanny creator Danny Robins tells us about his Irish roots ahead of terrifying new tour

By: Gerard Donaghy

Features 8 months ago

The quiet rise of Damien Egan MP

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Every school in Northern Ireland now fitted with life-saving defibrillator

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Gym owner fined for unlawful possession of weight-loss drugs

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Search at Wicklow quarry in connection with missing Irish women called off

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Bord Bia cites farmers’ protest as ‘most significant’ breakdown in relations in 30 years

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Drugs worth €1.54m seized after car stopped and searched in Limerick

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Taoiseach issues public apology to institutional abuse survivors

By: Fiona Audley