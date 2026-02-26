Dog owners warned over ‘post-Christmas pet regret’

NEW pet owners have been warned to act responsibly and “carefully consider” the consequences if they are thinking about abandoning those animals.

This week Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Ulster Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) issued public guidance for those who may be experiencing “post-Christmas pet regret”.

“Unfortunately, many pets find themselves abandoned once the festive season ends and the initial excitement of bringing them home wears off,” they state.

“Pet owners may discover that the significant commitment required to care for an animal is more than they are willing or able to handle,” they add.

“Looking after pets takes time, proper nutrition, and regular vet visits; it’s important to think carefully about these responsibilities before getting a pet.”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir launched the awareness campaign while visiting the USPCA Headquarters in Newry.

“Every animal deserves to be treated with respect and care,” he said.

“Animal welfare is a priority for me, and I’ve set out a pathway to help improve animal welfare standards,” he added.

“One of my key reforms is to increase public understanding of what responsible dog ownership involves.

“DAERA will continue to work alongside animal welfare organisations such as the USPCA in order to increase the number of well loved and cared for pets as well as helping to reduce the number of animals being abandoned.”

He explained: “My Department has produced a helpful guide on dog ownership as part of this and I would encourage anyone to considering getting a pet to read it.

“Abandoning animals without ensuring their welfare is provided for, is unacceptable and illegal.

"Anyone found guilty of abandoning an animal can face severe penalties.”

The campaign seeks to educate the public on the impact of abandoning pets, which can have “adverse impacts on the animal’s welfare, costs for already overstretched rescue and rehoming organisations, as well as legal consequences for the owner”.

“Here at USPCA, we understand the joy that our companion animals bring,” USPCA Chief Executive Heather Weir said.

“Our team, our vets, and volunteers also understand the responsibilities that pet ownership brings.

“Unfortunately, at this time of the year, we also see the consequences when things don’t work out - animals abandoned, unwell and neglected.”

In 2025 the USPCA rescued 259 abandoned dogs and rehomed 368 companion animals.

“We ask anyone thinking of bringing an animal into their home to answer some simple but important questions,” Ms Weir said.

“Is a dog right for me? Is my home right for a dog?

“Is my family’s lifestyle suited to caring for a dog and do I have the financial resources to cover expenses?

“We support responsible pet ownership where we can by providing over 7000 food parcels to 51 food banks across Northern Ireland, offering a discounted neutering scheme and through our Pet Pledge scheme which ensures much-loved pets are looked after when the unexpected happens.”

