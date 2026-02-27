Aer Lingus warned it could face US sanctions if security orders ignored
Comment

Aer Lingus warned it could face US sanctions if security orders ignored

AER Lingus could face sanctions from US authorities if it fails to comply fully with federal security instructions, former airline chief Willie Walsh has warned.

Walsh, now director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said airlines operating transatlantic routes must follow American aviation security requirements promptly or risk fines or operational restrictions.

His comments come amid renewed scrutiny of airline procedures when dealing with passenger removals on US-bound flights.

Under US aviation law, federal agencies and airport security officials have broad powers, and airlines are expected to act without delay when instructed.

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today

See More: Aer Lingus, Willie Walsh

Related
Comment 1 week ago

The long goodbye we never finish

By: Joe Horgan

Comment 2 weeks ago

Problems with promises made over a cradle

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Comment 2 weeks ago

Ireland’s other spring heralded in by Brigid

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Latest
News 1 day ago

Bord Bia cites farmers’ protest as ‘most significant’ breakdown in relations in 30 years

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Drugs worth €1.54m seized after car stopped and searched in Limerick

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Taoiseach issues public apology to institutional abuse survivors

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Sligo collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Former US soldier charged with murder of Co. Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sport 1 day ago

Boxing legend Katie Taylor eyes Croke park after revealing she will retire after one last fight in Dublin later this year

By: Gerard Donaghy