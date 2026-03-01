More tragedy on Ireland's roads as two young men die in Co. Mayo collision

TWO young men have died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Mayo in the early hours of this morning.

The tragedy comes a week after seven people died in four separate collisions on Ireland's roads on one day.

Figures released by gardaí on Friday showed that for the year until February 27, there were 25 deaths on Ireland's roads, up from 22 on the same period last year.

Three other young people were also injured in this morning's collision, which occurred shortly after 4.15am on the L5140 at Laghtadawannagh near Ballina.

"Two of the car's occupants, both adult males in their late teens, were pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"Three other occupants — two males in their mid teens and one adult female in her late teens — were transported by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

"Their injuries are not life-threatening.

"The Coroner has been notified and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course.

"The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local traffic diversions currently in place.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward."

Any road users who may have camera footage from the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

