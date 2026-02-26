Irish Government will offer State apology to survivors of thalidomide drug
SURVIVORS of the thalidomide drug in Ireland are set to be offered a State apology from the Irish Government.

Members of the Irish Thalidomide Association (ITA) met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris at government buildings in Dublin last night.

There are an estimated 40 survivors of the thalidomide drug in Ireland.

Developed in the 1950s, the drug was used as a sedative to treat morning sickness during pregnancy.

Members of the Irish Thalidomide Association (l to r) Sharon Clarken, Sandra Dunne, Finola Cassidy, Austin O’Carroll and John Stack pictured outside Leinster House in Dublin last night after meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris

In 1961 it began to be withdrawn from the markets as evidence showed it was linked to birth defects; however it remained in use in Ireland until 1964.

Children were born without limbs or with shortened limbs, hearing and vision impairment and internal injuries as a result of the drug.

The ITA, which represents the survivors of the drug and their families in Ireland, have campaigned for decades to gain “justice and closure” for their members.

Following last night’s meeting, the Irish Government confirmed a State apology would be made to them in due course.

“The meeting was constructive and focused on resolving the various issues raised by the ITA,” a government spokesperson confirmed.

“There was a collective agreement to address issues speedily,” they added.

“The Government again reaffirmed its commitment to a State apology at the conclusion of this process, which it sincerely believes can be concluded as soon as possible with everyone working together.”

Following the meeting, the ITA said: “We are pushing hard to make sure this happens. Looks like they are too.”

