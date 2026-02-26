Foreign Affairs Minister will address Troubles legacy commitments in meeting with NI Secretary

FOREIGN AFFAIRS Minister Helen McEntee is set to discuss ongoing commitments on the legacy of the Troubles in a meetinG with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn.

The pair are meeting today in Dublin, where they will address the ongoing implementation of 'The Legacy of the Troubles: A Joint Framework', which both governments agreed to in September 2025.

"I have been in regular contact with the Secretary of State since taking up my role,” Ms McEntee said today, ahead of their meeting.

“To the forefront of all our discussions has been our work to implement the Joint Framework to address the legacy of the Troubles, delivering for victims and families who have waited too long for truth and accountability,” she explained.

"I look forward to hearing an update from Secretary Benn on the UK Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, which had its second reading in the House of Commons at the end of last year.

“I will emphasise that early enactment of ECHR compliant legislation - that will establish a fundamentally reformed Legacy Commission - is crucial to providing the maximum truth and accountability for families.”

The Minister will also update Mr Benn on Ireland’s progress on its commitments made under the Joint Framework.

“As we have said previously, we are committed to have all necessary legislative measures in place as soon as the new Legacy Commission is operational,” she confirmed.

“This will enable maximum reciprocal cross border cooperation on Troubles related cases.”

The Minister added: “Over the last decade, there has been significant cooperation from south to north on legacy cases, including a number of extraditions to Northern Ireland in the last year alone.

"I hope that cooperation can continue in the future, with a fundamentally reformed Legacy Commission.

“We will also discuss political developments in Northern Ireland, North-South cooperation and the Shared Island Initiative.

“On EU-UK relations, I will emphasise Ireland’s support for a positive and ambitious EU-UK deal, that delivers practical benefits for people across all of these islands.

“The partnership between our two governments is central to the Good Friday Agreement. I look forward to engaging further with the Secretary of State as we continue to work together in that spirit.”

