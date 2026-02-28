Frozen ideals and borrowed flags
Comment

Frozen ideals and borrowed flags

WHEN Luke Kelly sang For What Died the Sons of Róisín, what do you think he meant?

Of course, there is always a problem with interpreting the past and those who went before us.

That’s why those who are called dissident republicans can continually refer to the dead as a reason to keep on justifying violence.

Bobby Sands can’t say now what he’d think about Ireland today, but others can say on his behalf what he’d want because his death means his ideals are frozen in time.

Likewise, Ireland’s far right can wrap themselves in a tricolour and call on the dead who died fighting for some idea of Ireland and declare they’d be horrified by Ireland today.

They can own the past because the past can’t answer back.

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today

See More: History, Ideals, Ireland

Related
Comment 2 years ago

Terence O'Neill — the reforming leader who presided over looming disaster

By: Kevin Meagher

Comment 3 years ago

History not maths needs to be taught in British schools

By: Paul Donovan

Comment 3 years ago

Coming to terms with the past

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Latest
News 2 days ago

Gym owner fined for unlawful possession of weight-loss drugs

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Search at Wicklow quarry in connection with missing Irish women called off

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Bord Bia cites farmers’ protest as ‘most significant’ breakdown in relations in 30 years

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Drugs worth €1.54m seized after car stopped and searched in Limerick

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Taoiseach issues public apology to institutional abuse survivors

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Sligo collision

By: Fiona Audley