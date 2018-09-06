This beef and Guinness stew recipe will keep you warm through winter

WINTER IS coming.
And with the cold weather setting in, there's never been a better time to return to a familiar Irish favourite perfect for winter nights indoors: Irish stew.
Both flavoursome and filling, Irish Stew also offers an opportunity for the culinary-minded among us to get a little creative.
That's certainly the case with this delightful beef and Guinness stew from Delicious Magazine.
The perfect recipe for anyone seeking a hearty homemade meal-for-two, here's everything you need to know.
What you will need:
4 tbsp olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
150g streaky bacon, finely chopped
1.6kg shin of beef, cut into 5cm chunks
3 tbsp plain flour, seasoned
600ml Guinness
500ml good-quality beef stock
1 of bouquet fresh thyme and flat leaf parsley tied together
3 bay leaves
How to make it:
- Heat one tablespoon of oil in a casserole tin over a medium heat. Fry the onions for three minutes until soft.
- Add the bacon and fry for another five minutes, taking time to stir carefully. Remove and set aside.
- Dust the beef in the seasoned flour. Heat the remaining oil in the casserole over a high heat and fry the beef, in batches, until browned all over.
- Reduce the heat. Return the onions, bacon and all the beef to the casserole and add the Guinness, stock and herbs. Season well and bring to the boil.
- Reduce to a simmer and cook, partially covered, for 2½ hours until the meat is meltingly tender.
Add your own seasoning before serving a portion of the stew with creamy mashed potato, roast potatoes or a vegetable accompaniment of your choice.