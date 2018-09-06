This beef and Guinness stew recipe will keep you warm through winter

WINTER IS coming.

And with the cold weather setting in, there's never been a better time to return to a familiar Irish favourite perfect for winter nights indoors: Irish stew.

Both flavoursome and filling, Irish Stew also offers an opportunity for the culinary-minded among us to get a little creative.

That's certainly the case with this delightful beef and Guinness stew from Delicious Magazine.

The perfect recipe for anyone seeking a hearty homemade meal-for-two, here's everything you need to know.

What you will need:

4 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

150g streaky bacon, finely chopped

1.6kg shin of beef, cut into 5cm chunks

3 tbsp plain flour, seasoned

600ml Guinness

500ml good-quality beef stock

1 of bouquet fresh thyme and flat leaf parsley tied together

3 bay leaves

How to make it:

Heat one tablespoon of oil in a casserole tin over a medium heat. Fry the onions for three minutes until soft. Add the bacon and fry for another five minutes, taking time to stir carefully. Remove and set aside. Dust the beef in the seasoned flour. Heat the remaining oil in the casserole over a high heat and fry the beef, in batches, until browned all over. Reduce the heat. Return the onions, bacon and all the beef to the casserole and add the Guinness, stock and herbs. Season well and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, partially covered, for 2½ hours until the meat is meltingly tender.

Add your own seasoning before serving a portion of the stew with creamy mashed potato, roast potatoes or a vegetable accompaniment of your choice.