This Beer Has Been Brewed Specifically To Boost Your Sex Drive
This Beer Has Been Brewed Specifically To Boost Your Sex Drive

THERE ARE some strange and wonderful things going on in the world of beer at the moment.

From chocolate-infused brews to special beers designed for drinking in the shower before a big night out, innovation is fast becoming the watch-word among ale enthusiasts.

Beer can be good for you too, as one beer from a Dorset-based brewing company is demonstrating.

This beer won't help you lose weight or make you a better person but it will increase your sex drive.

Watercress Warrior is the product of a collaboration between the Cerne Abbas Brewery and superfoods firm The Watercress Company.

The beer's sex drive-boosting properties all stem from one key ingredient: watercress.

Rich in vitamins A, B, C and E, watercress has long been associated with a notable increase in virility among regular consumers.

Boasting a 4.5% ABV, the new Pilsner has been made from a combination of watercress seeds, hops and locally sourced spring water.

The Watercress Warrior beer. Watercress Warrior

James Harper, of The Watercress Company, told the Bournemouth Echo:

"Watercress is a fabulous health food packed full of vitamins and nutrients that help boost fertility. The ale itself is delicious, it's very fruity with a peppery kick."

Sold in 500ml bottles, the beer has been getting rave reviews from ale enthusiasts online - though no one has yet confirmed whether it had the desired effect.

Currently available for £3.00 a bottle, it's been praised for possessing a distinctive and refreshing taste, among other things.

 

So if you fancy getting your hands on some, head to the Shaftesbury Wines website.

In any case, it shouldn’t prove too much of a hard sell to most blokes. If you catch our drift…

