Belfast churchgoers hear call for divine intervention to 'put England out of the Euros'

CHURCHGOERS in Belfast have heard a member of the faithful ask for divine intervention to stop England winning the European Championships.

The petition to the Blessed Virgin Mary was made on Thursday on the final day of the Novena at Clonard Monastery in the west of the city.

The annual religious event sees prayers and petitions offered to Our Lady of Perpetual Help over nine days.

At the 6.45am Mass on Thursday, churchgoers chuckled as visiting Spanish priest Father Carlos Diego Gutierrez read out the unusual petition.

"Dear Mother of Perpetual Help — and this is a funny last one, but very serious too," said Fr Gutierrez, a Redemptorist of the Province of Southern Europe.

"Put England out of the Euros.

"We are still getting 1966. Please, you would never hear the end of it.

"A loving daughter with a sense of humour.

"P.S. I have been praying to [Padre] Pio as well."

After reading the petition, Fr Gutierrez added: "Well, we pray also for Spain to win the Euros."

The petition was captured on Clonard Monastery's webcam and has since been shared widely online.

England take on Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen at 5pm on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate's side have come in for some criticism from fans and pundits after underwhelming performances in the group stage, during which they scored only two goals.

However, despite the flak, England kept two clean sheets and finished top of their group in Germany.

Slovakia progressed to the last-16 as one of the best third-placed teams, having beaten Belgium in the group stage, who are ranked third in the world.

Meanwhile, Fr Gutierrez will be hoping Spain can go all the way after topping their group with three wins.

The three-time winners face Georgia — who are competing at their first major tournament — in Cologne at 8pm on Sunday.

The newcomers progressed to the last-16 after a shock 2-0 win over 2016 winners Portugal in their final group game.