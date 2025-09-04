Belfast Council confirms it will purchase historic Assembly Rooms site

BELFAST City Council has confirmed it will purchase the historic Assembly Rooms site in the centre of the city.

The local authority has agreed to acquire the site and its adjoining lands and buildings from owners Castlebrooke Investments, as part of its “continued focus to drive forward the regeneration of the city centre”.

The Grade B1 listed heritage building, which is located on the corner of North Street and Waring Street, dates back to 1769.

It is one of the city’s most prominent and architecturally important public buildings, however it has been vacant since 2000.

Traditionally the rooms offered a gathering place for political discourse, business, and entertainment in Northern Ireland’s largest city.

Over the years they hosted significant events, including the 1786 defeat of a proposal to establish a Belfast-based slave trading company and the 1792 Belfast Harp Festival.

“Assembly Buildings is a significant acquisition for the Council,” Councillor Natasha Brennan, who is the chair of Belfast City Council’s strategic policy and resources committee, said.

“It’s going to secure the future of a truly historic Belfast building, breathe new life and vibrancy into the Cathedral Quarter, and boost civic pride,” she added.

Welcoming the announcement, SDLP North Belfast Councillor Carl Whyte called on the Council to restore the site to bring it back into public use.

“We have supported the Council's efforts to acquire the historic Assembly Rooms and take forward its restoration,” he said.

“Bringing this landmark building into public ownership secures its future and creates an opportunity not only to restore it but also, at long last, spur some development in this part of the city.

He added: “The Council currently owns a range of heritage assets - Floral Hall, Bellevue Steps among others - which are in significant need of repair and regeneration.

"Our party will continue to work with officials to ensure these structures can once again be enjoyed by people living and visiting Belfast."