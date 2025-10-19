Vigil to be held for teenager who died in Tusla attack as 17-year-old charged with murder
Vigil to be held for teenager who died in Tusla attack as 17-year-old charged with murder

Vadym Davydenko (Image: Facebook / Ukrainian National Diaspora of Ireland)

A VIGIL is due to be held in memory of a teenager who died in a fatal attack in a Tusla residential unit on Wednesday.

Vadym Davydenko, 17, was pronounced deceased at the scene at the Grattan Wood apartment complex in Donaghmede, North Dublin.

The Ukrainian teenager had only arrived in Ireland seeking asylum three days before the attack.

A 17-year-old Somalian male, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder.

Ukrainian National Diaspora of Ireland (UNDI), an organisation that represents Ukrainians in Ireland, has now organised a vigil for Vadym.

It is due to take place in Dublin at 3pm on Monday at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The organisation described Vadym's death as 'our shared tragedy'.

"Vadym escaped Russian bombs — but lost his life in the very country that promised him protection," read a statement from UNDI.

"We cannot stay silent. Not in Ireland. Not in Europe.

"UNDI calls on the Ukrainian community, Irish citizens, journalists, human rights defenders and everyone who believes in truth and justice — to come, lay flowers, light candles and stand with us in solidarity."

It added: "This tragedy is a reminder that every child's life and safety must come first.

"We must protect our children — not only from Russian fascism destroying Ukraine, but also from any form of violence and extremism that threatens peace here in Ireland.

"Bring flowers. Bring a candle. Bring your voice and compassion.

"Let's show the world that Ireland's civil society stands strong — that we do not turn away from injustice and that the Irish people still lead with conscience, empathy and courage."

The teenager charged with the murder of Vadym has been remanded in custody to appear in court again next Tuesday, October 21.

