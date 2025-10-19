Man in critical condition following Co. Waterford assault
News

Man in critical condition following Co. Waterford assault

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Co. Waterford.

The incident occurred at the junction of Cook Street and Mill Street in Cappoquin at around 11.50pm on Friday.

Gardaí have now launched an investigation into the assault and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"A man in his 40s was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries, where he remains in critical condition," read a garda statement.

"We are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information or video footage — including dash-cam recordings — to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on (058) 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

