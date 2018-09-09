'Beyond shocking’ – Kitten put down after being forced through charity’s letterbox
News

'Beyond shocking’ – Kitten put down after being forced through charity’s letterbox

(Image: Cavan SPCA Charity Shop / Facebook)

A KITTEN has had to be put down after it was forced through the letterbox of an animal charity’s shop.

The Cavan SCPA Charity Shop reported on Facebook that staff arrived for work on Friday morning to discover the animal in the store.

In actions described by shop staff as ‘beyond shocking’, the animal had been shoved through a letterbox ‘a fraction of her size’, causing severe internal damage.

According to staff at the shop on Thomas Ashe Street, Co. Cavan, the kitten has since been put down due to being left in terrible pain by the culprit’s actions.

Advertisement

Independent.ie reports that gardaí are investigating the incident as a suspected case of animal cruelty.

Social media users were aghast at the actions of the culprit.

Advertisement

See More: Cavan SPCA, Co. Cavan

Related

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing of Eddie O’Rourke, 18, in Runcorn
News 4 hours ago

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing of Eddie O’Rourke, 18, in Runcorn

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation launched after man stabbed in Dublin
News 5 hours ago

Investigation launched after man stabbed in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman arrested as part of investigation into fatal Bray Boxing Club shooting
News 5 hours ago

Woman arrested as part of investigation into fatal Bray Boxing Club shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Three men arrested after man hospitalised following alleged assault in Co. Armagh
News 2 hours ago

Three men arrested after man hospitalised following alleged assault in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man, 49, tragically dies in collision in Co. Laois
News 7 hours ago

Man, 49, tragically dies in collision in Co. Laois

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man left with fractured eye socket following beating from gang
News 19 hours ago

Man left with fractured eye socket following beating from gang

By: Rebecca Keane

One born as Irish firefighters aid expecting mother over the phone
News 21 hours ago

One born as Irish firefighters aid expecting mother over the phone

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend looks to be a wet one
News 1 day ago

The weather this weekend looks to be a wet one

By: Rebecca Keane