'Beyond shocking’ – Kitten put down after being forced through charity’s letterbox

A KITTEN has had to be put down after it was forced through the letterbox of an animal charity’s shop.

The Cavan SCPA Charity Shop reported on Facebook that staff arrived for work on Friday morning to discover the animal in the store.

In actions described by shop staff as ‘beyond shocking’, the animal had been shoved through a letterbox ‘a fraction of her size’, causing severe internal damage.

According to staff at the shop on Thomas Ashe Street, Co. Cavan, the kitten has since been put down due to being left in terrible pain by the culprit’s actions.

Independent.ie reports that gardaí are investigating the incident as a suspected case of animal cruelty.

Social media users were aghast at the actions of the culprit.