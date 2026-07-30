Homeless face ‘full force of elements’ during heatwaves Birmingham Irish charity warns

AN IRISH-FOUNDED charity in Birmingham which supports some of the most vulnerable members of the community has urged the public to remember the homeless this summer.

SIFA Fireside offers a wide range of services for homeless people, whom they say need to be remembered during the summer months too, when they face the “full force of the elements”.

“The recent heatwaves have been the hot topic on every Brummie’s lips - but as many of us have reached for a fan or a cold shower to stay cool, people facing homelessness have faced the full force of the elements,” a spokesperson for the charity, which was founded by Limerick-born nun Sister Sabina in 1980, said.

To help tackle this issue in Birmingham, the charity is revisiting two of their most impactful campaigns sharing the theme ‘Homelessness Doesn’t Take a Holiday.’

“The campaigns aim to draw attention to the challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness in the heat and to raise enough money to enable the charity to continue providing vital support,” the organisation explains.

“This year, we've revisited two of our eye-catching campaigns to remind everyone that homelessness doesn't take a holiday,” Robb Sheppard, Head of Fundraising, Communications and Volunteering at SIFA Fireside, said.

“Our donations dry up each summer whilst vulnerable people in Birmingham still need support, so we are asking whoever is able to help us out with this campaign by donating and helping us spread the word,” he added.

“Together, we can make sure that every adult in Birmingham can face a future without homelessness."

The first part of the 2026 campaign revisits SIFA Fireside’s ‘Wish I Wasn’t Here’ postcards, which were produced in collaboration with people experiencing homelessness.

The second theme, set to launch on the August 10, is their landmark ‘Homelessness Doesn’t Take a Holiday’ campaign, which draws a stark contrast between the summer holidays many take each year and the lived reality of a summer facing homelessness.

Both campaigns were developed with the support of creative agency One Black Bear.

“Homelessness is an issue that Birmingham deals with better than most other European cities,” Jon Harrison, Co-founder and Creative Partner at One Black Bear, said of the campaigns.

“This is thanks to the sterling work carried out by charities, like SIFA Fireside who work tirelessly to support those most in need.

“This is a subject that has been very close to the agency's heart for years and we're proud to donate our creative expertise to help these wonderful organisations help others.”

For further information or to support the campaigns visit www.sifafireside.co.uk/holiday

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