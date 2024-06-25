Blackmailer jailed over ‘distressing ordeal’ which left victim in fear for his safety
A BLACKMAILER who targeted his victim for four months has been jailed.

Reece Carley, of Adari Manor in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, has been sentenced for blackmailing his victim from July 2023 to October 2023.

The 22-year-old targeted a man in Cullybackey area and subjected him to ongoing threats, which left him in fear for his safety and that of his family, the PSNI have confirmed.

At a hearing at Antrim Crown Court today, Carley was sentenced to 28 months in total, 14 of which to be served in custody and 14 to be served on license.

A five-year restraining order was also granted to his victim.

Speaking after the sentencing, the PSN’s Detective Inspector Crothers said: “The sentence passed down today to Mr Carley relates to his role in blackmailing a man in the Cullybackey area between July and October 2023.

“These ongoing threats left the victim intimidated and extremely concerned for his own personal safety, as well as for the safety of his family.

“It was a distressing ordeal for the man involved and I hope today’s sentencing provides some reassurance to him and to the public.

He added: “I’m keen to take the opportunity to encourage anyone else who may be the victim of blackmail to contact police on 101.”

