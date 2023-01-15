Body found in Co. Cork house may have been there for more than two decades
News

Body found in Co. Cork house may have been there for more than two decades

The remains were discovered at the property by council workers on Friday (Image: Google Street View)

THE BODY of a man discovered in a derelict house in Co. Cork on Friday may have lain at the property for two decades.

The human remains were found at the property on Beecher Street in Mallow by staff from Cork County Council.

The remains were taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital, while RTÉ reports that a post-mortem carried out on Saturday has ruled out foul play.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a house in Mallow, Co. Cork at approximately 12pm today 13th of January 2023," read a garda statement on Friday.

"The scene has been preserved. Enquiries are ongoing."

The Irish Times reports that gardaí have theorised that the man was a recluse, while locals believed he had moved to Britain.

It adds that items found at the property indicate the man may have died around 2001.

The report also states that enquiries are underway to find out when the council boarded up the house and when utilities were disconnected.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Cork, Mallow

Related

Man dies in Co. Monaghan after car collides with stray horse
News 1 week ago

Man dies in Co. Monaghan after car collides with stray horse

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí continue to question man as woman found dead in Cork is named
News 1 week ago

Gardaí continue to question man as woman found dead in Cork is named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork apartment
News 1 week ago

Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork apartment

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment
News 1 day ago

Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment

By: Irish Post

Civil cases by two men injured during Ballymurphy massacre settled
News 1 day ago

Civil cases by two men injured during Ballymurphy massacre settled

By: Irish Post

Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally
News 1 day ago

Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally

By: Connell McHugh

Mass taking place to mark first anniversary of Ashling Murphy's death
News 2 days ago

Mass taking place to mark first anniversary of Ashling Murphy's death

By: Irish Post

U2 announce Songs of Surrender featuring re-recordings of 40 iconic tracks
Entertainment 2 days ago

U2 announce Songs of Surrender featuring re-recordings of 40 iconic tracks

By: Connell McHugh