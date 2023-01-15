Body found in Co. Cork house may have been there for more than two decades

THE BODY of a man discovered in a derelict house in Co. Cork on Friday may have lain at the property for two decades.

The human remains were found at the property on Beecher Street in Mallow by staff from Cork County Council.

The remains were taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital, while RTÉ reports that a post-mortem carried out on Saturday has ruled out foul play.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a house in Mallow, Co. Cork at approximately 12pm today 13th of January 2023," read a garda statement on Friday.

"The scene has been preserved. Enquiries are ongoing."

The Irish Times reports that gardaí have theorised that the man was a recluse, while locals believed he had moved to Britain.

It adds that items found at the property indicate the man may have died around 2001.

The report also states that enquiries are underway to find out when the council boarded up the house and when utilities were disconnected.