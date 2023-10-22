Body found in Co. Derry confirmed as that of high-risk missing person
News

Body found in Co. Derry confirmed as that of high-risk missing person

POLICE investigating the disappearance of a man from Co. Derry have confirmed his body has been found.

Lee Johnston, 21, was classed as a high-risk missing person after being reported missing to police on Friday, October 13, six days after he was last seen.

The body, which was discovered in Maghera on Wednesday, was identified as that of the young man following a post mortem.

"Police can confirm that this is the body of the high-risk missing person Lee Johnston," Superintendent Michael O'Loan said on Friday.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"Our thoughts today are very much with Lee's family and friends as they mourn his loss."

See More: Derry

Related

Woman 'narrowly avoids injury' in pipe bomb attack in Derry
News 1 day ago

Woman 'narrowly avoids injury' in pipe bomb attack in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Police continue to appeal for information on 'high-risk missing person' as pair released
News 3 days ago

Police continue to appeal for information on 'high-risk missing person' as pair released

By: Gerard Donaghy

Praise for 60 firefighters who extinguished apartment block fire in Derry
News 4 days ago

Praise for 60 firefighters who extinguished apartment block fire in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Wreath-laying marks 60th anniversary of heroic Irish WWII priest’s death
News 1 day ago

Wreath-laying marks 60th anniversary of heroic Irish WWII priest’s death

By: Fiona Audley

Irish soldiers heading for peace-keeping mission in Lebanon ‘ready to do their job’
News 2 days ago

Irish soldiers heading for peace-keeping mission in Lebanon ‘ready to do their job’

By: Fiona Audley

President talks climate change, global poverty and migration during Vatican meeting with Pope Francis
News 2 days ago

President talks climate change, global poverty and migration during Vatican meeting with Pope Francis

By: Fiona Audley

Upbeat, downbeat, offbeat New Orleans
Travel 2 days ago

Upbeat, downbeat, offbeat New Orleans

By: Mal Rogers

Unearthing hidden horrors in a small parish
News 2 days ago

Unearthing hidden horrors in a small parish

By: Malachi O'Doherty