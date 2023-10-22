Body found in Co. Derry confirmed as that of high-risk missing person

POLICE investigating the disappearance of a man from Co. Derry have confirmed his body has been found.

Lee Johnston, 21, was classed as a high-risk missing person after being reported missing to police on Friday, October 13, six days after he was last seen.

The body, which was discovered in Maghera on Wednesday, was identified as that of the young man following a post mortem.

"Police can confirm that this is the body of the high-risk missing person Lee Johnston," Superintendent Michael O'Loan said on Friday.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"Our thoughts today are very much with Lee's family and friends as they mourn his loss."