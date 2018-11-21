Body of Irish woman, 74, missing from Blackpool is found on beach

POLICE searching for an elderly Irish woman missing from Blackpool in England have found a body.

Aileen Rourke, 74, was last seen at around 10am on Thursday, November 8 in the Lytham Road area of Blackpool.

A woman’s body was found on the beach at Walney Nature Reserve in Milnthorpe, Cumbria on November 16.

The body has since been identified as that of Ms Rourke.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Aileen’s family and friends at this extremely sad and difficult time,” said a police spokesperson.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to share our appeals.”