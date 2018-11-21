Body of Irish woman, 74, missing from Blackpool is found on beach
News

Body of Irish woman, 74, missing from Blackpool is found on beach

POLICE searching for an elderly Irish woman missing from Blackpool in England have found a body.

Aileen Rourke, 74, was last seen at around 10am on Thursday, November 8 in the Lytham Road area of Blackpool.

A woman’s body was found on the beach at Walney Nature Reserve in Milnthorpe, Cumbria on November 16.

The body has since been identified as that of Ms Rourke.

Advertisement

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Aileen’s family and friends at this extremely sad and difficult time,” said a police spokesperson.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to share our appeals.”

See More: Blackpool, Blackpool Police, Lancashire Constabulary

Related

Appeal to find Irish woman, 74, missing from English seaside resort for a week
News 5 days ago

Appeal to find Irish woman, 74, missing from English seaside resort for a week

By: Gerard Donaghy

Blackpool Police identify David Schwimmer lookalike theft suspect after appeal goes viral
News 3 weeks ago

Blackpool Police identify David Schwimmer lookalike theft suspect after appeal goes viral

By: Gerard Donaghy

David Schwimmer’s hilarious video response to English police’s appeal over lookalike thief
News 4 weeks ago

David Schwimmer’s hilarious video response to English police’s appeal over lookalike thief

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

‘He had the world at his feet’ – tribute to young man who died in traffic collision
News 25 minutes ago

‘He had the world at his feet’ – tribute to young man who died in traffic collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited to Northern Ireland over 2015 killing of young mum of three
News 1 hour ago

Man extradited to Northern Ireland over 2015 killing of young mum of three

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘I leave with a heavy heart’ – Martin O’Neill speaks out after Ireland exit
Sport 2 hours ago

‘I leave with a heavy heart’ – Martin O’Neill speaks out after Ireland exit

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mick McCarthy emerges as the early favourite for Republic of Ireland job
News 10 hours ago

Mick McCarthy emerges as the early favourite for Republic of Ireland job

By: Jack Beresford

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane sacked following emergency meeting
News 11 hours ago

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane sacked following emergency meeting

By: Jack Beresford