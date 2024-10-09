Pair jailed following violent assault that left man in critical condition

TWO men have been jailed over their involvement in an assault that left the victim in a critical condition in hospital.

CCTV footage captured Alan Forsythe, 36, and Patrick Joyce, 39, calmly walking back to their hotel following the incident, which occurred in Blackpool, Lancashire in June.

The victim, who was punched and kicked in the head by Forsythe, sustained life-altering injuries.

"The actions of Forsythe and Joyce in those early hours have changed the lives of the victim and his family," said DC Sally Blair of Lancashire Constabulary.

Kicked in the head

At around midnight on June 8, Forsythe and Joyce left a wedding they were attending and headed into Blackpool town centre to continue drinking.

At around 4am, a man in his 50s was assaulted and left in a critical condition in hospital, ultimately suffering life-altering injuries.

Forsythe punched the man before kicking him in the head as he lay on the floor, while Joyce assaulted another victim in the same incident.

Forsythe and Joyce then walked away from the scene as passers-by called the emergency services, with CCTV showing them calmly returning to their hotel.

Forsythe, of Armistead Court, Fleetwood, was charged with section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and pleaded guilty to the offences he was charged with.

Joyce, of Doncaster Road, Blackpool, was charged with affray and section 47 assault and also pleaded guilty.

At Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, Forsythe was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison while Joyce was handed a 14-month sentence.

'Violently assaulted'

"The victim, who was simply enjoying a night out with a friend before he was assaulted, has been left with some very serious injuries," said DC Blair.

"The released footage of Forsythe and Joyce shows them calmly walking back into their hotel as the victim was receiving life-saving treatment after being violently assaulted.

"No amount of time spent in prison will change the effects left on the victim and his loved ones, who have shown incredible strength throughout the investigation and court hearings.

"To the members of the public, who acted fast to call the emergency services to get the victim the help he needed to save his life, thank you for your actions that night.

"I can only hope that this will show just how seriously we take incidents like these and the devastating impacts they can leave on the people around them."