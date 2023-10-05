Body of young Irishman who died while working in Australian mine due to be brought home

A FUNDRAISER has been launched to help cover the costs of repatriating an Irishman who died while working in a mine in western Australia.

Alan Walsh suffered a medical episode while at work at the mine in Perth on September 28.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Limerick, was “surrounded by the best group of mates on-site and living his best life, with the world at his feet,” when tragedy struck, his friends said in a statement this week.

Alan’s friends in Perth have set up a fundraising site to help cover the cost of bringing his body home.

“Alan's family are experiencing an unimaginably difficult period whilst they wait for news on the repatriation of Alan from Perth back home to Limerick, Ireland,” they state.

“As is the construction industry standard here in Australia and the collective community we have had a lot of kind offers from individuals wanting to help in some way, so we have set up this fund to allow us to contribute to making the hard weeks ahead that wee bit easier for Alan's family,” they explained.

“We have been in contact with Alan’s mum and her wish is to give back to the Claddagh Association and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund, we will split the funds raised three ways, to help cover some of the family’s expenses and to both charities.”

More than $57,000 has already been donated via the Go Fund Me page, which set an original target of $5,000.

In a statement made this week, Alan’s parents Ann and Michel said their “dearly loved son” would be “greatly missed”.

Alan leaves behind his parents, sisters Grace and Michelle and wider circle of family and friends.

To donate to the fundraising campaign click here.