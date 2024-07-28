Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher
News

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher

THE SEARCH for a boy who went missing from the Cliffs of Moher on Tuesday has been stood down after a body was found off the coast of Co. Clare today.

A multi-agency search operation has been ongoing this week involving the Coast Guard, the RNLI, gardaí and local search teams.

This morning, a fishing vessel reported sighting a body at sea between Doolin and the Aran Islands to the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Valentia.

The Coast Guard Unit at Doolin was tasked with recovering the body, assisted by the Aran Islands RNLI team.

"Volunteers from the Doolin Coast Guard Unit boat team assisted by the Aran Islands RNLI located and recovered the body, which was subsequently transferred to An Garda Síochána," read a statement from the Coast Guard.

"The search around the Cliffs of Moher and surrounding areas has now been suspended.

"The Irish Coast Guard thanks the volunteer Coast Guard Units from Doolin, Cleggan, Inisheer, Costelloe Bay, Killaloe, the Aran Islands lifeboat, Coast Guard helicopter R115 and the member of the Civil Defence who participated in the search efforts since July 24.

"The Coast Guard extends their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Following the discovery, the Rescue 115 Facebook page praised the Coast Guard and RNLI units who recovered the body.

"May he rest in peace. Well done to Doolin Irish Coast Guard Unit & the Aran Islands RNLI Lifeboat," read the post.

"That was not easy to do under any circumstance."

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed the search had been stood down, adding that a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

