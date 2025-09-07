Border residents warned over British Government's Emergency Alerts system test due on Sunday

BORDER residents in Ireland have been warned they may receive an unusual emergency alert on their phones on Sunday but have been advised there is no cause for concern.

The British Government is testing its Emergency Alerts system at 3pm today to ensure it is functioning correctly.

The test alert will be sent to all compatible 4G and 5G mobile phones and compatible tablets across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

However, as with the previous test in April 2023, the alarm may also be received by people living in Ireland.

Vulnerable people

The Irish Government has issued an advance warning about the possibility of receiving the alarm, particularly for vulnerable people who may have a hidden phone.

"As happened during the April 2023 test of the system, people living in, or visiting, the border counties may receive a message on their phone or mobile device, followed by an audio alert and a vibration of up to ten seconds," read a statement.

"This emergency alert will look and sound different to other types of messages such as SMS text messages.

"The alert will be received even if the mobile device is set to 'silent' or 'do not disturb'. Devices do not need to be connected to WiFi or mobile data to get the alert.

"There is no cause for concern, and no action is needed.

"Vulnerable people, including victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse, may carry hidden phones for personal safety reasons.

"Anybody in this position who would prefer if their phone did not sound, should turn their phone off or switch it to airplane mode."

Women's Aid Federation Northern Ireland has also advised people with hidden phones to take precautions ahead of the alert.

"If you have a hidden phone, it is vital to turn these alerts off in advance, as the alarm could expose the phone," read a statement on the charity's social media accounts.

"If you feel unsure how to switch the alerts off, turn your device COMPLETELY OFF until it is safe to use again, as the alert will come through when you turn it back on."

Five previous alerts

The Emergency Alerts service was launched across Britain and Northern Ireland on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

It enables the British Government to send a message to all mobile devices to warn of a life-threatening emergency nearby, for example extreme weather, severe flooding or a fire.

During the test, mobile phones will vibrate and make a loud siren sound for roughly 10 seconds, even if they are set to silent.

A message will also appear on phone screens, making it clear the alert is only a test.

Since the first national test of the system in April 2023, five alerts have been sent, including during major storms when lives were at risk.

The largest ever use of the system saw approximately 4.5m people in Scotland and Northern Ireland receive an alert during Storm Éowyn in January 2025, after a red weather warning was issued, meaning there was a risk to life.