Irish county named among best global travel destinations for 2026

ONE Irish county features on a list of the 50 best global destinations to visit in 2026.

Tipperary is among the locations highlighted in Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel list for the year ahead.

The annual list is compiled by the travel guide’s writers and editors and based on destinations with “the big events, new and bucket-list experiences and moments of inspiration”.

The list is split between 25 must-visit destinations and 25 essential experiences from all around the globe.

This year, Best in Travel highlights Tipperary for its “stunning landscape, remarkable farm-to-table culinary scene and iconic castles”

“Foodies can find everything from classic Irish pubs such as Larkin’s to Michelin-starred institutions including The Bishop’s Buttery, while the adventure traveller has almost too many trails to choose from,” they add.

“A standout among visitors to the area is The Rock of Cashel. A legendary landmark, this cluster of medieval buildings overlooks the vast green plains of the Tipperary countryside.”

Tipperary County Council’s chief executive Sinead Carr has welcomed their inclusion.

“We are absolutely delighted that Tipperary has been recognised by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s best travel destinations for 2026,” she said.

“This is a tremendous honour and a real testament to the warmth of our people, the richness of our culture, and the authentic natural beauty of our county,” she added.

Lonely Planet's full list of 'must-visit' destinations to visit in 2026:

Places

Barbados

Botswana

British Columbia, Canada

Cádiz, Spain

Cartagena, Colombia

Finland

Ikara-Flinders Ranges & Outback, South Australia

Jaffna, Sri Lanka

Jeju-do, South Korea

Liberdade, São Paulo, Brazil

Maine, USA

Mexico City, Mexico

North Island, New Zealand/Aotearoa

Peru

Phuket, Thailand

Quetzaltenango (Xela), Guatemala

Quy Nhon, Vietnam

Réunion

Sardinia, Italy

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Solomon Islands

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, USA

Tipperary, Ireland

Tunisia

Utrecht, Netherlands