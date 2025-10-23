Ireland commits €250k in aid to provide clean drinking water after typhoons 'devastate' Vietnam
THE Irish government has committed €250k in aid to provide clean drinking water to people in Vietnam following a series of powerful typhoons.

Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond has confirmed the humanitarian aid package which will support UNICEF’s emergency response following the impact of Typhoon Bualoi and Typhoon Matmo - which both struck the same area of the north of the country over recent weeks.

More than 545,000 homes have been damaged in Vietnam (Pic: Dfa.ie)

The typhoons damaged over 545,000 homes and have affected over one million children and their families.

“A series of typhoons in quick succession have devastated communities in the north and centre of Vietnam,” Minister Richmond said.

“It is going to take a significant amount of time to rebuild from the damage to people’s homes and livelihoods, as well as to schools, hospitals and vital infrastructure,” he added.

Support from the Irish Aid funding will provide clean drinking water to 40,000 people in Vietnam.

“Community wells and water sources in many rural areas have been completely destroyed, leading to a real risk of disease outbreaks due to a lack of clean drinking water,” Minister Richmond said.

“This funding from Ireland will allow UNICEF to provide clean water for 40,000 people as they work to get back on their feet.”

He added: “This funding will also support the Government of Vietnam’s work to help communities prepare for typhoons and other disasters.

“As well as supporting people’s immediate needs, it is important that we work to reduce their long-term vulnerability to these crises.”

Ireland’s funding will be provided through Ireland’s Embassy in Hanoi.

