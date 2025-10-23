Ireland officially joins CERN as associate member state

IRELAND has officially joined the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) as an associate member state.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless, confirmed the nation’s membership yesterday afternoon, which he claimed “marks the culmination of a national ambition, delivered through Minister Lawless’ leadership and strategic direction”.

"Joining CERN as an Associate Member is a landmark achievement for Ireland,” Minister Lawless said.

“It reflects years of ambition, collaboration and strategic leadership,” he added.

“I am proud to have led this national effort, working across Government and with our research community to turn aspiration into action."

Tánaiste Simon Harris said he has “long shared the ambition that Ireland become an Associate Member of CERN” and added that he was “pleased that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been able to assist in bringing this goal to fruition”.

“CERN is a highly prestigious international organisation and associate membership will offer Ireland significant opportunities going forward,” he explained.

CERN is an intergovernmental organisation which operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world.

Associate membership of CERN is expected to bring benefits to Ireland across research, industry, skills, science outreach, and international relations.

It will open doors for Ireland’s researchers to participate in CERN’s scientific programmes and will make Irish citizens eligible for staff positions and fellowships at CERN.

It will also be possible for Irish citizens to access CERN’s formal training schemes and to develop skills in industry-relevant areas such as electronics, photonics, materials, energy systems and software.

Membership will also allow Irish businesses to compete for contracts with CERN.