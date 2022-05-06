Both Michelle O'Neill and Jeffrey Donaldson re-elected in Assembly elections
SINN FÉIN'S Michelle O'Neill has been re-elected on her first count in Mid-Ulster.

The results were announced this afternoon in the count centre located in Magherafelt, with O'Neill having received 10,845 first preference votes.

Speaking shortly afterwards O'Neill said she was feeling "very positive" and that she was "very grateful" to be with the people of Mid-Ulster.

DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson has also been elected, taking 12,626 first preference votes.

Elsewhere, Alliance's Kellie Armstrong was the first MLA to be elected to the Stormont Assembly, in what is being described as a sure for the party.

She was elected on the first stage of the count with 7,015 votes.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Ms Armstrong said after the announcement. “I’ve held back using the word ‘surge’ until now but I think I’m feeling it now. I’m absolutely delighted to top the poll.

“I’m not going to say a tidal wave at this moment in time because we’ve a long time to go yet but it’s amazing and it’s being shown in the vote today.”

Earlier party leader Naomi Long said it looks like it has been a positive election for her party.

Arriving at the election count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre she said: “There is a long way to go before we have any results and as always, until it is actually there on the board and counted, I never take anything for granted. But yeah it looks like it has been a good day for Alliance.”

She herself was elected in Belfast East with 8,195 first preference votes.

Danny Baker has also been re-elected in Belfast West with 9,011 votes - 20.6% of the vote share in the constituency.

In Belfast South, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has come out on top with 9,511 first preference voters.

Both Sinn Féin candidates in North Belfast, Gerry Kelly and Carál Ní Chuilín have been elected on the first count - taking home 8,395 and 7,932 first preference votes respectively.

In Belfast East the DUP's Joanne Bunting has also been elected with 7,253.

