Bottle of rare Irish whiskey from 1880 could fetch €12,000 at auction this week

A RARE bottle of 1880s Irish whiskey could sell for between €12,000 and €14,000 when it goes up for auction in less than six days.

The Cassidy & Co, described by auctioneer Whiskey Bidders as "a true unicorn," is a rare bottle from 1880 and comes complete with the doctor's bag it was found in and the 1899 newspaper it was wrapped in.

Cassidy's were a distillery based in Monasterevin in Co Kildare which opened in 1784. 100 years later, it was making 250,000 gallons of whiskey a year, and it closed in 1921.

A previous similar bottle of whiskey from Cassidy's sold at auction in august 2019 for €23,000, which was more than double its estimate at auction. That label on that bottle was in slightly better condition, the auctioneer says.

Whiskey Bidders said it expects to see a "huge interest" in the lot.

The bid for the bottle ends on 10 April, and has had nine bids so far, with the bid currently standing at €3,500.