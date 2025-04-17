Watch found in Titanic passenger’s pocket expected to fetch £50k at auction
Watch found in Titanic passenger’s pocket expected to fetch £50k at auction

A POCKET watch found among the belongings of a man who died in the Titanic disaster is expected to fetch up to £50k at auction this month.

The watch was found in the coat worn by Hans Givard, a Danish 27-year-old who was travelling on the ill-fated ocean liner with two friends.

Hans Givard was a passenger on board the ill-fated Titanic (Pic:Henry Aldridge & Son)

It is one of the lots going up for sale by British auctioneers Henry Aldridge & Son at their auction house in Devizes, Wiltshire on April 26.

Givard, who was a second-class passenger on the Belfast-made ship, had boarded in Southampton, where the Titanic's maiden voyage began.

He was travelling to America with farm worker Einar Windeløv and blacksmith Martin Ponesell.

All three died when the ship sank after hitting an iceberg on the night of April 14, 1912.

The pockwt watch found in Mr Givard's coat pocket (Pic:Henry Aldridge & Son)

Givard’s body was recovered from the North Atlantic and later buried at Fairview Cemetery in Halifax, Canada on May 10, 1912.

Among the items in his pockets were his passport, savings book, keys and wallet as well as the silver watch.

All of the items were returned to his brother Hans Christian Christensen Givard in Denmark, and it is his descendants who have consigned the watch to auction.

The item is expected to up to £50k when it goes under the hammer this month.

See More: Auction, Pocket Watch, Titanic

