Boy, 16, one of two people charged with murder of pensioner Michael Brady
Michael Brady (Image: West Midlands Police)

A BOY of 16 is one of two people charged with the murder of pensioner Michael Brady in Coventry.

The body of Mr Brady, 74, was discovered by police at a property in Bowness Close in the West Midlands city on Monday.

The teenager and a 44-year-old woman were later arrested before being jointly charged with murder.

Antoinette Sheppard and the 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Coventry magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The following day, the pair appeared at Warwick Crown Court and were remanded into custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 21.

Mr Brady's family asked police to share the above image of their loved one as they continue to grieve in private.

