BREAKING: Man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy after court hearing

A MAN has been charged at Tullamore District Court with the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly.

31-year-old Jozef Puska, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Tullamore, was brought before a special sitting at the court this evening.

Following the short hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear at a sitting of Cloverhill District Court next week.

Mr Puska was heckled by a large crowd outside the courthouse in Tullamore before and after the hearing, and was escorted out of the building by Gardaí.

A second male who was arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 has been released without charge from Garda custody.