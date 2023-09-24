Brendan Rodgers continues to win over Celtic fans after helping young pitch invader escape stewards
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers intervenes after stewards tackled a young fan who had entered the pitch at Almondvale (Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)

IT'S fair to say the return of Brendan Rodgers as Celtic manager wasn't heralded with universal acclaim by the fans, however the Irishman is continuing to win over the doubters.

The club's Green Brigade responded to his return in June with a picture on social media showing a banner displayed following his departure for Leicester in 2019, in which they labelled him a 'fraud'.

Meanwhile, the supporters group reportedly boycotted the first game of the Co. Antrim native's second spell at Celtic when they faced Athletic Bilbao in a summer friendly.

However, following a tricky start to the season that saw Celtic relinquish the League Cup at the first hurdle and drop points at home to St Johnstone, the manager appears to be turning the corner.

A depleted Celtic took all three points at Ibrox before the international break and now Rodgers has further endeared himself to the supporters after coming to the aid a young fan (above)..

Footage on social media after Celtic's 3-0 win over Livingston at Almondvale showed a boy racing on to the pitch at full time to greet his heroes.

However, before he can get to the players, he is swept off his feet and floored by two stewards.

As they attempt to lift the lad up, Rodgers charges in and grabs hold of the boy, before shielding him from the stewards.

The young supporter cheers as Rodgers guides him back to the stands (Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)

When a third steward comes in and takes the boy's arm to lead him off the pitch, Rodgers pushes the man away, prompting loud cheers from the visiting support.

The manager then puts his arm around the boy's shoulders and guides him back towards the stands, with the pair waving to fans.

While many fans praised the manager on social media, including comedian Paddy McDonnell, who described it as a 'magic moment', others voiced concerns that it may encourage others to follow suit.

Rodgers, however, defended his actions, telling Sky Sports Scotland after the game that it was 'just common sense'.

"It's a young kid, he's on to see his heroes, he wants to see his players," he said.

"He shouldn't be punished or prosecuted for that, especially when the security guy's a lot older than him!

"He just wants to see his heroes so it's common sense to let him back with his mates."

Saturday's victory saw Celtic secure all three points, despite being reduced to 10 men when keeper Joe Hart was sent off after 28 minutes with the visitors 1-0 up.

The Hoops are currently two points clear of second-placed St Mirren, who continued their unbeaten start to the league season with a 1-0 win over Hearts.

