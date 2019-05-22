Bride’s ‘horrible’ request to ban groom’s three-year-old daughter from wedding goes viral
News

Bride’s ‘horrible’ request to ban groom’s three-year-old daughter from wedding goes viral

A BRIDE-TO-BE has come in for strong criticism on social media after her Facebook post asking whether it would be okay to ban her groom’s three-year-old daughter from their wedding went viral.

The woman sparked widespread outrage after attempting to explain why she wanted to prevent her fiancé’s “crotch goblin” from attending the ceremony.

Writing in a post shared in a Facebook wedding group, the woman attempted to explain why she didn’t want the toddler present at her nuptials.

“I put ‘no kids’ on the invites so I thought he’d get the point, but he keeps mentioning her being there,” she wrote.

“I am marrying him, not his crotch goblin. That’s his mistake, not mine. I don’t’ want her there because she’s needy as f*** and makes everything about her AND I said no f***ing kids!”

Advertisement

The soon-to-be-married woman originally posted in the group in the hope of receiving advice and support on the topic.

However, her post was instead met with a barrage of criticism, with one commenter labelling the idea "absolutely abhorrent".

“I'm pretty child-free and I think this is absolutely abhorrent,” they wrote.

“If you don't want to be in a partner’s kid's life, don't be with that person at all! When I was single I had a strict no dating parents policy for this reason.”

They weren’t the only ones to offer up harsh criticism of the bride’s demands.

Another posted: “She’s three, of course she makes everything about her…that’s all she knows.

Advertisement

“This marriage (if it happens) is gonna end quick or last way too long and be horrible the entire time.”

See More: Bride, Bride-to-be, Facebook, Viral, Wedding

Related

Bride planning on having open casket at wedding after aunt died days before ceremony
News 1 week ago

Bride planning on having open casket at wedding after aunt died days before ceremony

By: Jack Beresford

Vegan bride ‘bans’ family and bridal party from wedding because they eat meat
News 3 months ago

Vegan bride ‘bans’ family and bridal party from wedding because they eat meat

By: Jack Beresford

Bride's ridiculous list of wedding day demands goes viral
News 8 months ago

Bride's ridiculous list of wedding day demands goes viral

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Young Irishman, 20, paralysed in freak Storm Emma accident last year set to return home
News 4 hours ago

Young Irishman, 20, paralysed in freak Storm Emma accident last year set to return home

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish student, 17, to have asteroid named after him following awards haul at international science fair
News 5 hours ago

Irish student, 17, to have asteroid named after him following awards haul at international science fair

By: Aidan Lonergan

Mariah Carey shares 'gorgeous welcome' she received on arrival in Ireland
News 6 hours ago

Mariah Carey shares 'gorgeous welcome' she received on arrival in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

White House confirms official details of Donald Trump's Ireland visit
News 7 hours ago

White House confirms official details of Donald Trump's Ireland visit

By: Jack Beresford

‘Everything might be alright on the night’ - Leo Varadkar issues Brexit warning to Ireland
News 7 hours ago

‘Everything might be alright on the night’ - Leo Varadkar issues Brexit warning to Ireland

By: Jack Beresford