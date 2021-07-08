BRIDESMAIDS STAR Maya Rudolph left a heartfelt note for staff at a city centre restaurant in Dublin after dropping in for a bite to eat.

The Saturday Night Live actress is over in Ireland filming the long-awaited sequel to the live-action Disney comedy Enchanted, which also stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

While Dempsey has been making quite the impression during his stay on the Emerald Isle, Rudolph found a simple way to bring a smile to the faces of staff at Juanitos on Drury Street in Dublin.

Having dropped in for a meal during a break in filming, Rudolph left behind a lovely note thanking staff for the food.

It read: "Reka - What a pleasure to meet you! Tell Luca and Lauren I said hi!

"Love, Maya Rudolph (From Wine Country)"

Evidently excited at brushing shoulders with a genuine star, the restaurant subsequently shared a picture of the note on Instagram.

"It was an honour to meet Maya Rudolph in Juanitos Drury Street today!” they said.

"She is an amazing actress, love her movies! Maya Rudolph, thank you for your autograph and thank you for dining with us."

It’s not the only sighting of Rudolph in the local area either.

The comedian was also snapped on a sightseeing trip to Howth.

Ireland's Eye Ferries shared a picture of her on Instagram with the caption: "We welcomed actor Maya Rudolph and her family on board today as she took a break from filming Disney's Disenchanted.

"They really enjoyed the scenery Howth has to offer."

Hollywood stars are no strangers to the allure of Ireland with Matt Damon among those to speak in glowing terms about the country during a stay on these shores.

"There's no comparison man,” he recently declared.

"One of my daughters said to me just the other day, just out of the blue, she goes 'you know, I could live in Ireland.'